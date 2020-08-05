New Law, Same Expectations For Marion County

The small town of Buena Vista, Georgia loves their high school football. Last season the Eagles faithful had their heart broken last as Marion County fell short against Irwin County in the state championship game. The 2020 eagles say the biggest lesson they learned from that game was how important it is to pay attention to the little things.

“Paying attention, being mentally focused. Knowing what you’re spot is and knowing what you have to do,” said Marion County senior Jamal Sampson.



“It’s just the little things that you have to perfect. Like being in the spot where you’re supposed to be or knowing the plays when you’re supposed to know the plays or stuff like that,” said Marion County senior De’Christian Hollis.



While the Eagles continue to perfect the little things about their game, there was a big change to the Marion County coaching staff. Long time assistant Billy Law now takes over the head coach spot from Chris Kirksey. For Coach Law this was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve been here for 20 years. When I was asked if I was interested in the job I was excited to take it. You know it just means I get to stay here with the kids and Marion County football another few more years before I get ready to retire,” said Coach Law.

Many could see this as a huge culture shift for Marion County. However Coach Law says there won’t be massive changes to the Eagles.

“We’re not going to change anything. We’re going to run a little difference on the offense but same defensively style. You know hard nosed get after it man coverage and just play hard nosed football,” said Coach Law.

The players couldn’t be happier that the new head Eagle will keep up them up to the same standard.





“Coach Law has done really well stepping up and what not. Pushing us to be better every day. Just really pushing us in the weight room,” said senior left tackle and defensive end Austin Duffey.



“Since he was already in house it was a great thing. So we already adjusted to him well,” said Hollis.

There’s a lot of experience on this roster. Several players that were on the Eagles State Runner Up team are back in 2020. One of the biggest spots Coach Law will have to fill is at quarterback. Star signal caller Trice McCannon won’t be back for the Eagles but Coach Law has two great athletes battling for the QB1 spot.

“Jamal Sampson and Jay Hollis right now are working at quarterback in the gun for us. Those are the two hardest working kids that we have,” said Coach Law.

Even the Marion County Eagles could not stop change from happening. The one thing that hasn’t changed is their determination to get back to Atlanta.



“Absolutely. Hoping that all the pieces fall together like they did last year and just hoping that we actually get the win this year,” said Duffey.