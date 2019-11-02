News 3 PrepZone: Alabama playoff brackets are set

The high school football regular season came to a close last night in Alabama, and the playoff matchups in the AHSAA and AISA are now set as the road to Auburn and Troy starts on Friday.

AHSAA

Class 7A

Fairhope at Central

Murphy at Auburn

Class 6A

Blount at Eufaula

McAdory at Opelika

Class 5A

Vigor at Valley

Class 2A

New Brockton at LaFayette

Class 1A

Linden at Notasulga

Keith at Lanett

AISA

Class 3A

Lee-Scott at Monroe Academy

Glenwood at Macon-East

Class 2A

Lakeside at Escambia

Springwood at Patrician

Class 1A

Jackson at Chambers Academy

