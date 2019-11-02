News 3 PrepZone: Alabama playoff brackets are set

The high school football regular season came to a close last night in Alabama, and the playoff matchups in the AHSAA and AISA are now set as the road to Auburn and Troy starts on Friday.
AHSAA
Class 7A
Fairhope at Central
Murphy at Auburn
Class 6A
Blount at Eufaula
McAdory at Opelika
Class 5A
Vigor at Valley
Class 2A
New Brockton at LaFayette
Class 1A
Linden at Notasulga
Keith at Lanett
AISA
Class 3A
Lee-Scott at Monroe Academy
Glenwood at Macon-East
Class 2A
Lakeside at Escambia
Springwood at Patrician
Class 1A
Jackson at Chambers Academy
