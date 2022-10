Here are the 1st Round Playoff Pairings for our East Alabama teams:

AHSAA

Class 7A

Mary Montgomery at Central

Fairhope at Auburn

Class 5A

Marbury at Beauregard

Class 2A

Lanett at B.B. Comer

Class 1A

Keith at Loachapoka

AISA

Class 3A: Lee-Scott (#1 Seed) and Glenwood (#2 Seed) have first-round byes

Class 2A: Escambia Academy at Chambers Academy

Class 1A: Lakeside at Jackson Academy

8-Man: Springwood (#1 Seed) has a first-round bye

