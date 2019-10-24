News 3 PrepZone: Alabama Playoff Scenarios for Week 10

As we head into the final week of region play in Alabama, here’s a look at the playoff scenarios for our East Alabama teams for this Friday’s PrepZone.

Central at Auburn – Winner wins Region 2-7A. Loser is 2 Seed.

Smiths Station at Prattville – Smiths Station has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Vigor at Opelika – Non-Region game, Opelika clinched the Region 3-6A Title last week.

Beauregard at Tallassee – Beauregard has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Valley at Charles Henderson – Winner wins Region 2-5A. If Valley loses, they can land anywhere from 2 to 4. They have clinched a playoff berth.

Beulah at Pike Road – Beulah has been eliminated from playoff contention.

LaFayette at Horseshoe Bend – Clinched #2 seed in 4-2A, regardless of outcome of games this week.

Billingsley at Lanett – Lanett wins Region 4-1A title with win. If Lanett loses, opens door for Billingsley and Notasulga. Lanett has already clinched a playoff spot.

Verbena at Loachapoka – Loachapoka has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Wadley at Notasulga – A Notasulga Win + Lanett Win = Notasulga #2 seed. A Notasulga Win + Lanett Loss = 3 way tie for 1st. A Notasulga Loss + Lanett win = 3 way tie for 2nd. A Notasulga Loss + Lanett Loss = Notasulga #4 seed. Notasulga has clinched a playoff spot.

Glenwood at Lee-Scott – Winner is #3 seed. Loser is #4 seed. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.

Lakeside at Springwood – Winner is #3 seed. Loser is #4 seed. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.

Bessemer Academy at Chambers Academy – Chambers Academy has already clinched the AISA Region 2-1A Title.

Lanier at Dothan – A Lanier Win = Eufaula wins Region 2-6A. A Dothan Win = Eufaula is 2 seed. Eufaula is on a bye this week.

Be sure to tune in to the News 3 PrepZone Friday night with Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson at 11:15/10:15c on News 3 for the latest playoff scenario updates.