Here are the Georgia and Alabama high school football highlights and a list of scores from the final week of the News 3 PrepZone:
Georgia –
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Skipstone
|21
|Calvary Christian
|18
|Brookstone
|24
|Bulloch Academy
|22
|Jefferson
|35
|Harris County
|12
|Monroe Area
|14
|Carver
|18
|Fitzgerald
|17
|Callaway
|14
|Manchester
|21
|Clinch County
|17
|Early County
|24
|Schley County
|28
Alabama –
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Mary Montgomery
|7
|Central
|21
|Eufuala
|20
|Demopolis
|17