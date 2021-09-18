Another week of the PrepZone is in the books, and here are final scores from our West Georgia High Schools.
Chattahoochee County 20 – Manchester 10
Taylor County 14 – Greenville 30
Marion County 7 – Schley County 48
Troup County 51 – Spencer 26
Columbus 44 – Jordan 0
Kendrick 6 – LaGrange 48
Newnan 38 – Harris County 42
Shaw 7 – Carver 43
Central Talbotton 0 – Central Macon 51
News 3 PrepZone: Georgia Highlights
