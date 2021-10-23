News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Alabama Highlights

Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 10 of the PrepZone for our East Alabama schools:
Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0 (Thursday)
LaFayette 57, Vincent 23
Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7
Lakeside 26, Abbeville Christian 14
Chambers Academy 42, Banks Academy 8
Enterprise 28, Auburn 42
Dadeville 40, Beulah 0
Lanier 6, Eufaula 28
Pike Liberal 49, Glenwood 13
Barbour County 0, Loachapoka 54
Verbena 0, Notasulga 62
Carver-Montgomery 41, Russell County 31
Dothan 17, Smiths Station 43
Macon-East 49, Springwood 0