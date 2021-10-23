News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Alabama Highlights

Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 10 of the PrepZone for our East Alabama schools:

Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0 (Thursday)

LaFayette 57, Vincent 23

Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7

Lakeside 26, Abbeville Christian 14

Chambers Academy 42, Banks Academy 8

Enterprise 28, Auburn 42

Dadeville 40, Beulah 0

Lanier 6, Eufaula 28

Pike Liberal 49, Glenwood 13

Barbour County 0, Loachapoka 54

Verbena 0, Notasulga 62

Carver-Montgomery 41, Russell County 31

Dothan 17, Smiths Station 43

Macon-East 49, Springwood 0

