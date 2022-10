Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our East Alabama schools:

Edgewood 31, Lakeside 12 (Thursday)

Auburn 37, Prattville 29

Opelika 7, Dothan 14

Barbour County 0, Lanett 52

Carroll 6, Valley 12

Jemison 14, Beauregard 54

Fort Dale 14, Lee-Scott 49

Eufaula 31, Early County 28

Lee-Montgomery 22, Smiths Station 17

Weaver 30, Beulah 14

Billingsley 6, Loachapoka 40

Glenwood 63, Morgan Academy 32

Hooper Academy 7, Chambers Academy 42