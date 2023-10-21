Here are the scores from Week 10 of the PrepZone for our East Alabama schools.

AWAYSCOREHOMESCORE
Russell County25Park Crossing10
Opelika14Enterprise28
Maplesville6Loachapoka12
Central41Auburn20
Smiths Station16JAG8
Central-Clay49Beauregard7
Valley41Elmore County40
Randolph County50Beulah 29
Goshen61Lanett14
LaFayette0Highland Home41
Lee-Scott42Fort Dale10
Morgan Academy8Glenwood49
Chambers Academy57Hooper Academy7