Here are the scores from Week 10 of the PrepZone for our East Alabama schools.
|AWAY
|SCORE
|HOME
|SCORE
|Russell County
|25
|Park Crossing
|10
|Opelika
|14
|Enterprise
|28
|Maplesville
|6
|Loachapoka
|12
|Central
|41
|Auburn
|20
|Smiths Station
|16
|JAG
|8
|Central-Clay
|49
|Beauregard
|7
|Valley
|41
|Elmore County
|40
|Randolph County
|50
|Beulah
|29
|Goshen
|61
|Lanett
|14
|LaFayette
|0
|Highland Home
|41
|Lee-Scott
|42
|Fort Dale
|10
|Morgan Academy
|8
|Glenwood
|49
|Chambers Academy
|57
|Hooper Academy
|7