Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools:

Northside 39, Drew 0 (Thursday)

Southwest 27, Kendrick 8 (Thursday)

Columbus 10, Crisp County 52

Shaw 21, Hardaway 17

LaGrange 24, Trinity Christian 10

Brookstone 38, Westfield 17

Harris County 3, Northgate 28

Chatt. Co. 6, Macon County 30

Troup County 49, Fayette County 21

ELCA 20, Callaway 49

Skipstone 35, Calvary Christian 21

Schley County 28, Manchester 6

Northeast 13, Spencer 14

Fitzgerald 33, Sumter County 13