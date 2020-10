At one point this season, the Carver Tigers football team was averaging over 50-points a game. Last Friday night in a big region clash the LaGrange Grangers found out that the Tigers can also play defense. Carver Head Coach Corey Joyner was pleased with how his team played on both sides of the ball in the big win.

“It was a complete game. It started off rocky at first but we definitely wanted to stop them. There were 12 penalties in the first quarter. So, we were shooting ourselves in the foot. That second half we made some adjustments offensively and played better defense. We scored 30 straight points,” said Coach Joyner.