Here are the scores from Week 10 of the PrepZone for our West Georgia schools.

AwayScoreHomeScore
Kendrick6Southwest38
Monroe17Carver28
Hardaway0Shaw30
Fayette County0Troup County56
Drew12Northside35
Crisp County46Columbus7
Spencer35Northeast34 (OT)
Northgate13Harris County35
Trinity Christian14LaGrange42
Callaway37ELCA22
Manchester7Schley County27
Macon County48Chatt. Co.0
Marion County20Taylor County22
Sumter County24Fitzgerald33
Westfield21Brookstone38
Rock Springs0Calvary Christian48