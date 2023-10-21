Here are the scores from Week 10 of the PrepZone for our West Georgia schools.
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Kendrick
|6
|Southwest
|38
|Monroe
|17
|Carver
|28
|Hardaway
|0
|Shaw
|30
|Fayette County
|0
|Troup County
|56
|Drew
|12
|Northside
|35
|Crisp County
|46
|Columbus
|7
|Spencer
|35
|Northeast
|34 (OT)
|Northgate
|13
|Harris County
|35
|Trinity Christian
|14
|LaGrange
|42
|Callaway
|37
|ELCA
|22
|Manchester
|7
|Schley County
|27
|Macon County
|48
|Chatt. Co.
|0
|Marion County
|20
|Taylor County
|22
|Sumter County
|24
|Fitzgerald
|33
|Westfield
|21
|Brookstone
|38
|Rock Springs
|0
|Calvary Christian
|48