ALABAMA (WRBL) – Here are the compiled highlights and a list of scores from week 11 of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Prattville
|0
|Auburn
|48
|Dothan
|38
|Opelika
|34
|Russell County
|14
|Central-Clay Co.
|30
|Beauregard
|41
|Jemison
|14
|Valley
|27
|Carroll
|21
|Beulah
|38
|Weaver
|31
|Lanett
|62
|Barbour County
|14
|Loachapoka
|31
|Billingsley
|21
|Notsulga
|42
|Calhoun
|20
|Lee-Scott
|35
|Edgewood Academy
|6
|Glenwood
|14
|Chambers County
|26
|Abbeville Christian
|0
|Lakeside
|47