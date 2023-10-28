ALABAMA (WRBL) – Here are the compiled highlights and a list of scores from week 11 of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Prattville0Auburn48
Dothan38Opelika34
Russell County14Central-Clay Co. 30
Beauregard41Jemison14
Valley27Carroll21
Beulah 38Weaver31
Lanett62Barbour County14
Loachapoka31Billingsley21
Notsulga42Calhoun20
Lee-Scott35Edgewood Academy6
Glenwood14Chambers County26
Abbeville Christian0Lakeside47