Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 11 in the PrepZone from our West Georgia schools!
Troup County 50, Trinity Christian 15
Spencer 33, Central-Macon 14
Sumter County 26, Worth County 46
Hardaway 0, Bainbridge 42
Jordan 0, Northeast 66
Callaway 49, McNair 6
Dougherty 0, Carver 27 (Thursday)
Monroe 40, Columbus 7 (Thursday)
Chatt. Co. 28, Greenville 12
Drew 6, Harris County 35
Rutland 39, Kendrick 14
McIntosh 14, Northside 57
Marion County 0, Schley County 56
Macon County 35, Taylor County 20