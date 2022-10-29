Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 11 in the PrepZone from our West Georgia schools!

Troup County 50, Trinity Christian 15

Spencer 33, Central-Macon 14

Sumter County 26, Worth County 46

Hardaway 0, Bainbridge 42

Jordan 0, Northeast 66

Callaway 49, McNair 6

Dougherty 0, Carver 27 (Thursday)

Monroe 40, Columbus 7 (Thursday)

Chatt. Co. 28, Greenville 12

Drew 6, Harris County 35

Rutland 39, Kendrick 14

McIntosh 14, Northside 57

Marion County 0, Schley County 56

Macon County 35, Taylor County 20