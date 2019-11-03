News 3 PrepZone: Week 11 Georgia Highlights

It was the second to last week of the regular season for our West Georgia schools, see how they fared on the PrepZone!
Bainbridge 68, Harris County 14
Central, Carroll 14, Troup 37
Dougherty 23, Columbus 15
Hardaway 44, Northside 10
Callaway 51, Jordan 0
Marion County 43, Taylor County 7
Manchester 34, Schley County 20
Dooly County 14, Brookstone 13 OT
Macon County 41, Pacelli 12
Americus-Sumter 58, Westover 45
Cairo 31, Shaw 0
Chapel Hill 35, LaGrange 10
The King’s Academy 40, Calvary Christian 7