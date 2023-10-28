GEORGIA (WRBL) – Below is a compilation highlights and a list of scores from week 11 of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Central-Macon0Spencer43
Columbus7Monroe57
Harris County32Drew0
Pacelli1Heritage0
Westover38Shaw 10
Bainbridge42Hardaway0
Carver30Dougherty0
Jordan0Northeast 49
Kendrick14Rutland41
Northside7Mcintosh 3
Troup County 28Trinity Christian 13
LaGrange 48Fayette County51
Mcnair 12Callaway0
Schley County 36Marion County34
Greenville32Chatt. County31
Sumter County39Worth County 31
Strong Rock7BrookStone34