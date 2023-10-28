GEORGIA (WRBL) – Below is a compilation highlights and a list of scores from week 11 of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Central-Macon
|0
|Spencer
|43
|Columbus
|7
|Monroe
|57
|Harris County
|32
|Drew
|0
|Pacelli
|1
|Heritage
|0
|Westover
|38
|Shaw
|10
|Bainbridge
|42
|Hardaway
|0
|Carver
|30
|Dougherty
|0
|Jordan
|0
|Northeast
|49
|Kendrick
|14
|Rutland
|41
|Northside
|7
|Mcintosh
|3
|Troup County
|28
|Trinity Christian
|13
|LaGrange
|48
|Fayette County
|51
|Mcnair
|12
|Callaway
|0
|Schley County
|36
|Marion County
|34
|Greenville
|32
|Chatt. County
|31
|Sumter County
|39
|Worth County
|31
|Strong Rock
|7
|BrookStone
|34