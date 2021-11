EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — As local businesses prepare for the holidays, they are warning customers: if you do not buy your presents early, you may have some empty space beneath the Christmas tree. Eufaula boutique Southern Charm has been preparing for the holidays since the beginning of 2021; despite the preparation, they are facing inventory shortages.

Southern Charm has Christmas trees on display and holiday music to greet shoppers. However, on a national scale, supply chain issues from 2020 have persisted. Corey Kirkland, owner of Southern Charm, says availability of product and businesses’ inability to re-stock are causing frustration for business owners.