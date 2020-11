It’s finally time the High School Football Playoffs to kick off in Alabama. One of the first teams to start their post season are the Glenwood Gators. The Gators dominated their competition and went undefeated in the regular season. While Glenwood didn’t lose a game it was not a cake walk. The Gators had to face AISA’s best in the regular season.

This year’s performance was motivated by last year’s run to the State Championship Game.