Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 12 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools:

ACE Charter 6, Spencer 16 (Spencer clinches Region Title)

Westfield 7, Pacelli 45 (Pacelli clinches Region Title)

Shaw 0, Westover 31

Brookstone 38, Heritage 7

Harris County 17, McIntosh 21

Kendrick 70, Jordan 0

LaGrange 38, Troup County 34

Jeff Davis 21, Sumter County 19

Calvary Christian 57, Rock Springs Christian 20

Callaway 27, Landmark Christian 14 (Thursday)

Marion County 12, Macon County 23 (Thursday)

Central-Talbotton 0, Chatt. Co. 55 (Thursday)

Taylor County 12, Manchester 14 (Thursday)

Greenville 6, Schley County 52 (Thursday)