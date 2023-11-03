GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the scores and highlights from week 12 of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Landmark Christian
|3
|Callaway
|56
|Manchester
|42
|Taylor County
|0
|Chatt. Co.
|33
|Central-Talbotton
|0
|Macon County
|49
|Marion County
|20
|Schley County
|63
|Greenville
|32
|Jordan
|6
|Kendrick
|31
|McIntosh
|6
|Harris County
|14
|Spencer
|27
|Ace
|30
|Lagrange
|7
|Troup County
|23
|Sumter County
|0
|Jeff Davis
|21
|Heritage
|7
|Brookstone
|48
|Pacelli
|16
|Westfield
|17
|Calvary Christian
|21
|Skipstone Academy
|10