GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the scores and highlights from week 12 of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Landmark Christian 3Callaway56
Manchester42Taylor County0
Chatt. Co.33Central-Talbotton0
Macon County49Marion County20
Schley County63Greenville32
Jordan6Kendrick31
McIntosh 6Harris County14
Spencer27Ace30
Lagrange7Troup County23
Sumter County0Jeff Davis21
Heritage7Brookstone48
Pacelli16Westfield 17
Calvary Christian 21Skipstone Academy10