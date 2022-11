Here’s the scores and highlights for Week 13 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our East Alabama schools:

Valiant Cross 0, Lee-Scott 41 (Lee-Scott advances to AISA 3A Championship)

Morgan Academy 8, Glenwood 42 (Glenwood advances to AISA 3A Championship)

Enterprise 14, Central 45 (Central advances to AHSAA 7A Semifinals)

Dothan 20, Auburn 48 (Auburn advances to AHSAA 7A Semifinals)

Clarke Prep 24, Chambers Academy 21

Loachapoka 12, Millry 62

Beauregard 30, UMS-Wright 48