ALABAMA (WRBL) – Below are the football highlights and a list of scores from week 13 of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Autauga Academy12Glennwood45
Fort Dale3Lee-Scott42
Patrician Academy2Chambers Academy38
Southern Prep14Springwood61
Southern Choctaw6Loachapoka 34
Shelby County19Eufaula65
Notasulga0Millry55
Davidson21Central63
B.C. Rain34Valley22
Auburn27Baker17
Beauregard7Gulf Shores48
Beulah7Mobile Christian52