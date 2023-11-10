ALABAMA (WRBL) – Below are the football highlights and a list of scores from week 13 of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Autauga Academy
|12
|Glennwood
|45
|Fort Dale
|3
|Lee-Scott
|42
|Patrician Academy
|2
|Chambers Academy
|38
|Southern Prep
|14
|Springwood
|61
|Southern Choctaw
|6
|Loachapoka
|34
|Shelby County
|19
|Eufaula
|65
|Notasulga
|0
|Millry
|55
|Davidson
|21
|Central
|63
|B.C. Rain
|34
|Valley
|22
|Auburn
|27
|Baker
|17
|Beauregard
|7
|Gulf Shores
|48
|Beulah
|7
|Mobile Christian
|52