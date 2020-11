There is no doubt that the Central High Red Devils have had an up and down season. The Devils, who defeated Fairhope 49-21 in the first round of the AHSAA State Playoffs, may be peaking at just the right time.

"We had a few mistakes, but I'm very pleased with how we played. We won so we survived another weeok. We got a few things to clean up, but overall a very good game," said Central Head Coach Patrick Nix.