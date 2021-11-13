 

News 3 PrepZone: Week 13 Georgia Highlights

Here’s your Week 13 highlights and scores from the PrepZone in West Georgia:

5A: Harris County 56, Dutchtown 35 (Harris County will play Villa Rica in the 2nd Round)

4A: West Laurens 7, Carver 22 (Carver will play Hapeville Charter in the 2nd Round)

4A: Spalding 10, Troup County 3

4A: LaGrange 19, Baldwin 0 (LaGrange will play Marist in the 2nd Round)

4A: Hardaway 12, Perry 31

2A: Pepperell 22, Callaway 29 (Callaway will play Bleckley County in the 2nd Round)

GAPPS: Calvary Christian 35, Skipstone Academy 14 (Calvary will play Cherokee Christian in Final 4)

NOTE: GHSA Class 1A Public and Private Teams will play on Saturday.

