ALABAMA (WRBL) – Here are the high school football highlights and scores from week 13 of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Auburn
|21
|Central
|49
|Faith Academy
|14
|Eufaula
|41
|Loachapoka
|41
|Brantley
|14
by: Simone Gibson, Jack Patterson, Tyler Redmond
Posted:
Updated:
by: Simone Gibson, Jack Patterson, Tyler Redmond
Posted:
Updated:
ALABAMA (WRBL) – Here are the high school football highlights and scores from week 13 of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Auburn
|21
|Central
|49
|Faith Academy
|14
|Eufaula
|41
|Loachapoka
|41
|Brantley
|14
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>