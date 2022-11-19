Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 14 of the PrepZone for our West Georgia schools:

Warner Robins 38, Northside 7

Carver 40, Harlem 7 (Carver will host Oconee County in 3A Quarterfinals)

Fannin County 13, Callaway 20 (Callaway will host Appling County in 2A Quarterfinals)

Manchester 21, Bowdon 42

Washington-Wilkes 14, Schley County 58 (Schley County will host Wilcox County in 1A Division 2 Quarterfinals)

Bethlehem Christian 0, Pacelli 62

FPD 30, Brookstone 38

*Brookstone vs. Pacelli in GIAA 4A Final Four*

Cairo vs. Troup County – Saturday 4pm