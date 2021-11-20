News 3 PrepZone: Week 14 Georgia Playoff Highlights

Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 14 of the PrepZone from our West Georgia schools:
Carver 52, Hapeville Charter 12 (will host Dougherty in Elite 8)
Villa Rica 34, Harris County 21
Marist 48, LaGrange 7
Callaway 35, Bleckley County 14 (will travel to South Atlanta in Elite 8)
Metter 33, Schley County 6
Manchester 19, McIntosh County Academy 13 in 3OT (will travel to Wilcox County in Elite 8)
Pacelli 7, Fellowship Christian 30
Brookstone 0, Prince Avenue Christian 52
Calvary Christian 12, Cherokee Christian 48