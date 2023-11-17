GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the Georgia high school football highlights and scores from week 14 of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Brookstone13Pacelli10
Upson Lee7Carver8
Fitzgerald37Spencer20
Model19Callaway42
LaGrange7Benadictine31
Statesboro7Harris County42
King’s Academy14Calvary Christian 23
Manchester35Johnson County0
Lincoln County23Schley County49
Fullington6Flint River42
Springwood 18Cornerstone66
Troup County0Spalding20
Chambers Academy41Banks 14