Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 15 of the PrepZone from our West Georgia schools:

Brookstone 17, Pacelli 20 OT (Pacelli advances to GIAA 4A State Championship)

Wilcox County 23, Schley County 55 (Schley County advances to GHSA 1A-Division 2 Semifinals)

Troup County 38, Holy Innocents’ 28 (Troup County advances to GHSA 4A Semifinals)

Oconee County 14, Carver 6

Appling County 44, Callaway 21

Below, you can find postgame coverage from Pacelli’s win over Brookstone.