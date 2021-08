COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Concerts are officially back at the Civic Center after a nearly two-year-long hiatus. Friday night’s Soul Fest brought some rhythm and blues to Columbus Friday night, and attendees were able to move and groove to a lineup of old and new artists.

“Soul Fest we try to bring back the family atmosphere… we’re bringing the older groups back together,” Harold Funderburg with Medallion Entertainment said. “We’re enjoying some music you used to hear when you were young and we have some new artists like Tucka who bring in the new swing. We’re just bringing the wholesome atmosphere back to Columbus.”