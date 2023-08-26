GEORGIA (WRBL) – Below are the scores and highlights for Georgia from week two of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Columbus
|55
|Jordan
|20
|Shaw
|41
|Kendrick
|6
|Troup County
|50
|Hardaway
|0
|LaGrange
|50
|Northside
|29
|Carver
|21
|Spencer
|0
|Russell County
|29
|Harris County
|30
|Cedartown
|10
|Callaway
|27
|Chatt. County
|2
|Pelham
|34
|Mt.Zion-Carroll
|33
|Greenville
|18
|Southland
|21
|Marion County
|33
|Crawford County
|0
|Taylor County
|31
|Sumter County
|18
|Westover
|30
|Glenwood
|38
|Brookstone
|17
|Tattnall Square
|35
|Pacelli
|50
|Pinecrest Academy
|13
|Calvary Christian
|39