GEORGIA (WRBL) – Below are the scores and highlights for Georgia from week two of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Columbus55Jordan20
Shaw41Kendrick6
Troup County50Hardaway0
LaGrange 50Northside29
Carver21Spencer0
Russell County29Harris County30
Cedartown10Callaway27
Chatt. County2Pelham34
Mt.Zion-Carroll33Greenville18
Southland21Marion County33
Crawford County0Taylor County31
Sumter County18Westover 30
Glenwood38Brookstone17
Tattnall Square35Pacelli50
Pinecrest Academy13Calvary Christian39