Here’s the Top Plays of Week 2 of the PrepZone:

#3: Springwood’s Will Craft makes the goal line stop as time expires to give the Wildcats a 21-14 win over Southern Prep

#2: Chambers Academy’s Jeremy Conway with incredible moves on the way to a long touchdown vs. Abbeville Christian

#1: Hess Horne hits Rodarius Thomas for the game winning touchdown over Central late in the 4th Quarter