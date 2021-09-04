News 3 PrepZone: Week 3 Alabama Highlights

PrepZone

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Another packed week of action for the News 3 PrepZone is in the books. Click the video for highlights of our East Alabama High Schools. Here are the final scores from this week’s games.

Smiths Station 0 – Central 56

Auburn 20 – Prattville 14

Park Crossing 23 – Russell County 21

Randolph County 12 – LaFayette 34

Lee Montgomery 17 – Eufaula 10

Opelika 24 – Sidney Lanier 7

Valley 14 – Carver Montgomery 29

Beauregard 37 – Talladega 20

Loachapoka 40 – Billingsley 14

Lanett 26 – Comer 21

Glenwood 22 – Lee-Scott Academy 23

Springwood 0 – Chambers Academy 49

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories