News 3 PrepZone: Week 3 Alabama Highlights

Another packed week of action for the News 3 PrepZone is in the books. Click the video for highlights of our East Alabama High Schools. Here are the final scores from this week’s games.
Smiths Station 0 – Central 56
Auburn 20 – Prattville 14
Park Crossing 23 – Russell County 21
Randolph County 12 – LaFayette 34
Lee Montgomery 17 – Eufaula 10
Opelika 24 – Sidney Lanier 7
Valley 14 – Carver Montgomery 29
Beauregard 37 – Talladega 20
Loachapoka 40 – Billingsley 14
Lanett 26 – Comer 21
Glenwood 22 – Lee-Scott Academy 23
Springwood 0 – Chambers Academy 49