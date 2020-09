The Central Red Devils are off to a very slow start. Central has lost the first two games of their season which hasn’t happened since the 2006 season. Some fans maybe upset about this start but Head Coach Nix says his team is looking at the bigger picture.

"I don't know what the outside world does. I have no idea and I don't really care. I know within these walls there is not any panic. There's a sense of urgency and determination. You know going into this season our goal is not to be 2-0. It's to win a State Championship,” said Coach Nix.