ALABAMA (WRBL) – Below are the highlights and a list of scores from week three of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Opelika
|36
|Jag
|16
|Enterprise
|17
|Auburn
|16
|Smiths Station
|0
|Central
|51
|Beauregard
|47
|Central-Hayneville
|0
|Lanett
|14
|Valley
|41
|Eufaula
|27
|Stanhope Elmore
|23
|Loachapoka
|14
|Beulah
|12
|Bullock County
|20
|Layfayette
|14
|Monroe Academy
|0
|Lee-Scott
|51
|Glenwood
|35
|Fort Dale
|7
|Chambers Academy
|38
|Edgewood Academy
|6
|Crenshaw Christian
|29
|Lakeside
|7