ALABAMA (WRBL) – Below are the highlights and a list of scores from week three of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Opelika36Jag16
Enterprise17Auburn16
Smiths Station0Central51
Beauregard47Central-Hayneville0
Lanett14Valley41
Eufaula27Stanhope Elmore23
Loachapoka14Beulah12
Bullock County20Layfayette14
Monroe Academy0Lee-Scott51
Glenwood35Fort Dale7
Chambers Academy38Edgewood Academy6
Crenshaw Christian29Lakeside7