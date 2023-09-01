GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the highlights and a list of scores for Georgia from week three of the News 3 Prepzone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Manchester
|54
|Columbus
|3
|Northside
|42
|Hardaway
|0
|Shaw
|7
|Harris County
|28
|Heritage
|0
|Kendrick
|14
|Westover
|20
|Spencer
|14
|Troup County
|21
|Callaway
|13
|Early County
|0
|Schley County
|30
|Chatt. Co
|0
|Walnut Grove
|40
|Taylor County
|28
|Montgomery County
|21
|FPD
|47
|Brookstone
|28
|Pacelli
|41
|Lakeview Academy
|0
|Calvary Christian
|6
|King’s Ride Christian
|21