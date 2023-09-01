GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the highlights and a list of scores for Georgia from week three of the News 3 Prepzone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Manchester54Columbus3
Northside42Hardaway0
Shaw7Harris County28
Heritage0Kendrick14
Westover20Spencer14
Troup County21Callaway13
Early County0Schley County30
Chatt. Co0Walnut Grove40
Taylor County28Montgomery County21
FPD47Brookstone28
Pacelli41Lakeview Academy0
Calvary Christian6King’s Ride Christian21