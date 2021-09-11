News 3 PrepZone: Week 4 Alabama Highlights

Week 4 of the WRBL News 3 PrepZone is in the books. Click the video for some of the best highlights from our East Alabama High Schools. Here are the final scores from teams in our area
Dothan 13 – Auburn High 49
Jeff Davis 6 – Central-Phenix City 52
Smiths Station 8 – Prattville 37
LaFayette 25 – BB Comer 50
Eufaula 0 – Opelika 21
Holtville 21 – Beauregard 14
Russell County 35 – Valley 20
Beulah 0 – Trinity Presbyterian 63
Lanett 54 – Fayetteville 21
Barbour County 0 – Notasulga 73
Pike Liberal 28 – Lee Scott 0
Valiant Cross 6 – Glenwood 26