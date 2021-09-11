News 3 PrepZone: Week 4 Alabama Highlights

PrepZone

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Week 4 of the WRBL News 3 PrepZone is in the books. Click the video for some of the best highlights from our East Alabama High Schools. Here are the final scores from teams in our area

Dothan 13 – Auburn High 49

Jeff Davis 6 – Central-Phenix City 52

Smiths Station 8 – Prattville 37

LaFayette 25 – BB Comer 50

Eufaula 0 – Opelika 21

Holtville 21 – Beauregard 14

Russell County 35 – Valley 20

Beulah 0 – Trinity Presbyterian 63

Lanett 54 – Fayetteville 21

Barbour County 0 – Notasulga 73

Pike Liberal 28 – Lee Scott 0

Valiant Cross 6 – Glenwood 26

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories