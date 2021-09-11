News 3 PrepZone: Week 4 Alabama Highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - As the National Infantry Museum gears up for their 9/11 commemoration events, they have a handmade flag on display to honor the victims of the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93.

The giant flag, measuring 22 by 32 feet, has been displayed in the Pentagon, state capitol buildings, military bases, and museums. It is made up of close to 3,000 small American flags sewn together to represent the victims, as well as flags of each of the first responder organizations that participated in rescue and recovery. The flag is now temporarily hanging in the National Infantry Museum as part of the 20th anniversary commemoration events this weekend.