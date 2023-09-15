ALABAMA (WRBL) – Here are the Alabama highlights and a list of scores from week five of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Auburn46Jag0
Opelika18Central28
Enterprise54Smith Station7
Carver-Montgomery34Russell County6
Beauregard35Tallassee14
Sylacauga10Valley34
Greenville13Eufaula45
Beulah34Walter Wellborn60
Lanett14Highland Home40
Barbour County0Lafayette30
Loachapoka46Central-Hayneville0
Notasulga0Maplesville26
Lee-Scott31Glenwood42
Chambers Academy67Banks Academy18
Lakeside21Fullington0
Cornerstone Christian44Springwood42