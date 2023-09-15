ALABAMA (WRBL) – Here are the Alabama highlights and a list of scores from week five of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Auburn
|46
|Jag
|0
|Opelika
|18
|Central
|28
|Enterprise
|54
|Smith Station
|7
|Carver-Montgomery
|34
|Russell County
|6
|Beauregard
|35
|Tallassee
|14
|Sylacauga
|10
|Valley
|34
|Greenville
|13
|Eufaula
|45
|Beulah
|34
|Walter Wellborn
|60
|Lanett
|14
|Highland Home
|40
|Barbour County
|0
|Lafayette
|30
|Loachapoka
|46
|Central-Hayneville
|0
|Notasulga
|0
|Maplesville
|26
|Lee-Scott
|31
|Glenwood
|42
|Chambers Academy
|67
|Banks Academy
|18
|Lakeside
|21
|Fullington
|0
|Cornerstone Christian
|44
|Springwood
|42