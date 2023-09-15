GEORGIA (WRBL) – Below are the Georgia highlights and the scores from week five of the News 3 PrepZone.

AwayScoreHomeScore
Kendrick14Spencer36
Shaw28Columbus15
Southwest40Jordan0
Hardaway13Harris County40
Troup County56Whitewater7
LaGrange7Starr’s Mill21
Schley County42Central-Talbotton14
Taylor County14Chatt. County34
Manchester35Marion County3
Greenville6Macon County41
Northside7Sumter County23
Stratford3Pacelli22
Brookstone38Mt. Zion-Carroll14
Lanier Christian21Calvary Christian 35
Carver22Brookwood23