GEORGIA (WRBL) – Below are the Georgia highlights and the scores from week five of the News 3 PrepZone.
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Kendrick
|14
|Spencer
|36
|Shaw
|28
|Columbus
|15
|Southwest
|40
|Jordan
|0
|Hardaway
|13
|Harris County
|40
|Troup County
|56
|Whitewater
|7
|LaGrange
|7
|Starr’s Mill
|21
|Schley County
|42
|Central-Talbotton
|14
|Taylor County
|14
|Chatt. County
|34
|Manchester
|35
|Marion County
|3
|Greenville
|6
|Macon County
|41
|Northside
|7
|Sumter County
|23
|Stratford
|3
|Pacelli
|22
|Brookstone
|38
|Mt. Zion-Carroll
|14
|Lanier Christian
|21
|Calvary Christian
|35
|Carver
|22
|Brookwood
|23