ALABAMA (WRBL) – Below are highlights and a list of scores for Alabama high school football games from week six of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Scores
|Home
|Scores
|Loachapoka
|12
|Notasulga
|6
|Jag
|0
|Central
|55
|Percy Julian
|13
|Auburn
|48
|Prattville
|13
|Opelika
|38
|Smiths Station
|0
|Dothan
|66
|Russell County
|36
|Wetumpka
|52
|Charles Henderson
|27
|Beauregard
|0
|Eufaula
|30
|Pike Road
|48
|Luverne
|18
|Lanett
|6
|Lafayette
|0
|Goshen
|34
|Macon-East
|7
|Lee-Scott
|56
|Bessemer Academy
|10
|Chambers Academy
|45
|Flint River
|40
|Lakeside
|0