ALABAMA (WRBL) – Below are highlights and a list of scores for Alabama high school football games from week six of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoresHomeScores
Loachapoka12Notasulga6
Jag0Central55
Percy Julian13Auburn48
Prattville13Opelika38
Smiths Station0Dothan66
Russell County36Wetumpka52
Charles Henderson27Beauregard0
Eufaula30Pike Road48
Luverne18Lanett6
Lafayette0Goshen34
Macon-East7Lee-Scott56
Bessemer Academy10Chambers Academy45
Flint River40Lakeside0