Here’s your scores and highlights for Week 6 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools:
Hardaway 14, Peach County 43
Troup County 44, Starr’s Mill 17
Carver 28, Hapeville Charter 6 (Thursday)
Schley County 28, Macon County 7
Columbus 14, Mary Persons 49
Northside 35, Westover 0
Pacelli 42, Gatewood 7
Kendrick 21, Central-Macon 27
LaGrange 21, Whitewater 29
Stratford Academy 37, Brookstone 34
Redan 12, Callaway 44
Heritage 62, Calvary Christian 12
Manchester 14, Chatt. Co. 7
Jordan 6, Shaw 46
Rutland 21, Spencer 27
Central-Talbotton 0, Taylor County 49