Former Harris County head football coach Tommy Parks died on Tuesday due a heart attack. He was 48 years old. Coach parks spent over a decade on the sidelines and finally got Harris County to a Region Championship in 2012.

He was a tough coach that demanded excellence on the field. Once he got off the practice or game field Coach Parks was a man that loved to make people laugh. Current Head Coach Jamie Fox fondly remembers the man Coach Parks was on and off the field.