GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the highlights and scores for Georgia high school football games for week six of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
Whitewater0LaGrange35
Central-Macon8Kendrick 12
Westover20Northside34
Jordan6Shaw42
Mary Persons55Columbus0
Spencer26Rutland7
Hardaway6Peach County47
Starr’s Mill20Troup County6
Callaway38Redan6
Macon County7Schley County34
Chatt. County0Manchester46
Marion County6Greenville22
Central-Talbotton6Taylor County56
Brookstone34Stratford County37
Gatewood0Pacelli35
Calvary Christian42Heritage21