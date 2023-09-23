GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the highlights and scores for Georgia high school football games for week six of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|Whitewater
|0
|LaGrange
|35
|Central-Macon
|8
|Kendrick
|12
|Westover
|20
|Northside
|34
|Jordan
|6
|Shaw
|42
|Mary Persons
|55
|Columbus
|0
|Spencer
|26
|Rutland
|7
|Hardaway
|6
|Peach County
|47
|Starr’s Mill
|20
|Troup County
|6
|Callaway
|38
|Redan
|6
|Macon County
|7
|Schley County
|34
|Chatt. County
|0
|Manchester
|46
|Marion County
|6
|Greenville
|22
|Central-Talbotton
|6
|Taylor County
|56
|Brookstone
|34
|Stratford County
|37
|Gatewood
|0
|Pacelli
|35
|Calvary Christian
|42
|Heritage
|21