The saying goes “winning fixes everything.” All the Central Red Devils have done recently is win. They’ve now won four games in a row after beating the Opelika Bulldogs, but this week they have one of the biggest tests of the season.

This week Central will host undefeated Auburn High School. In recent memory the Red Devils have dominated this rivalry winning the last 8 matchups in a row. That includes a win in last season’s AHSAA Final Four. When this game comes around on the calendar both sides know the spotlight gets bigger. Not only with the natural rivalry of the two towns but the how much this game means to region standings. The Devils understand that the spotlight will be bigger but they embrace it.