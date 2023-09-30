GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the highlights and scores from week seven of the News 3 PrepZone:
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Score
|LaGrange
|42
|Riverdale
|0
|Carver
|40
|Columbus
|0
|Jordan
|14
|Spencer
|61
|Kendrick
|0
|Ace Charter
|49
|Shaw
|0
|Cairo
|38
|Sandy Creek
|19
|Harris County
|28
|Troup County
|62
|North Clayton
|28
|Schley County
|56
|Chatt Co.
|7
|Manchester
|18
|Macon County
|7
|Taylor County
|26
|Greenville
|18
|Marion County
|50
|Central-Talbotton
|18
|Cook
|40
|Sumter County
|14
|Brookstone
|6
|Whitefield Academy
|29
|Columbia
|29
|Callaway
|33