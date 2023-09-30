GEORGIA (WRBL) – Here are the highlights and scores from week seven of the News 3 PrepZone:

AwayScoreHomeScore
LaGrange42Riverdale0
Carver40Columbus0
Jordan14Spencer61
Kendrick0Ace Charter49
Shaw0Cairo38
Sandy Creek19Harris County28
Troup County62North Clayton28
Schley County56Chatt Co. 7
Manchester18Macon County7
Taylor County26Greenville18
Marion County50Central-Talbotton18
Cook40Sumter County14
Brookstone6Whitefield Academy29
Columbia29Callaway33