News 3 PrepZone: Week 8 Alabama Highlights

The Taylor County Vikings are not only undefeated but are now ranked #9 in the latest Class Single A high school football poll. Head Coach Mark Wilson says this season has been all about togetherness.

“Well I’ll tell you what we’ve been looking real good. Summer and then this fall with COVID going on, sort of different, but this group has been real close. They’ve played together and had a lot of good leadership. That’s the thing, they play hard and play together,” said head coach Wilson.