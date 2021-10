BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Police officers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) have said they have "no confidence" in Anthony Purcell as their chief.

In a virtual vote held this week, 55 of 59 officers who participated said they do not "have confidence in Chief Purcell's ability to effectively lead UAB Police and Public Safety Department." Officers ranked sergeant and below were asked to participate in the vote.