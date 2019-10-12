News 3 PrepZone: Week 8 Georgia Highlights

PHENIX CITY, AL - The Central Red Devils have been rolling since their opening night loss to Hoover back in August. One of the quirks that the Red Devils have had to deal with this season is weird kickoff times. Their games against Hoover and Cedar Grove started well past 9 Eastern, and this weekend will throw another curveball.

Central will travel to Montgomery to take on the Lee Generals on Saturday morning. Kickoff is set for 11:30 Central at the Cramton Bowl. While playing a schedule like this could be tough on players, head coach Jamey DuBose says their preparation every week, makes these strange start times a non-factor.