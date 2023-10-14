Here’s all of the scores and highlights from Week 9 of the PrepZone for our West Georgia schools.
|AWAY
|SCORE
|HOME
|SCORE
|Thomasville
|51
|Columbus
|0
|Westover
|27
|Hardaway
|0
|Carver
|24
|Crisp County
|7
|Northside
|28
|Northgate
|31
|Shaw
|7
|Bainbridge
|49
|Callaway
|47
|Towers
|12
|Taylor County
|6
|Schley County
|45
|Chatt. Co.
|7
|Marion County
|41
|Greenville
|0
|Manchester
|42
|Rock Springs
|0
|Flint River
|42
|Dodge County
|0
|Sumter County
|17
|Crawford County
|16
|Brookstone
|64
|Strong Rock
|0
|Pacelli
|30