News 3 PrepZone: Week 9 Highlights

Here’s the Highlights and Scores for Week 9 of the #WRBLPrepZone in West Georgia and East Alabama.
GEORGIA
Carver 36, LaGrange 14
Hardaway 34, Columbus 7
Jordan 8, Shaw 37
Macon County 51, Taylor County 33
King’s Academy 24, Calvary Christian 42
Landmark Christian 19, Brookstone 28
Chatt. Co. 48, Central Talbotton 0
Upson Lee 42, Americus-Sumter 40
Pelham 42, Randolph-Clay 6
McIntosh 28, Northside 33 (Thursday)
Troup County 49, Kendrick 0 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
Dothan 13, Central 49
Smiths Station 14, Auburn 45
Russell County 0, Eufaula 45
Beauregard 42, Elmore County 28
Goshen 13, Beulah 42
Loachapoka 0, Autaugaville 14
Fayetteville 14, LaFayette 21
Lanett 61, Randolph County 20
Lee-Scott 18, Hooper 35
Macon-East Montgomery Academy 6, Chambers Academy 47
Edgewood 35, Springwood 19
Banks Academy 16, Lakeside 12