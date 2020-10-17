News 3 PrepZone: Week 9 Highlights

Here’s the Highlights and Scores for Week 9 of the #WRBLPrepZone in West Georgia and East Alabama.

GEORGIA

Carver 36, LaGrange 14

Hardaway 34, Columbus 7

Jordan 8, Shaw 37

Macon County 51, Taylor County 33

King’s Academy 24, Calvary Christian 42

Landmark Christian 19, Brookstone 28

Chatt. Co. 48, Central Talbotton 0

Upson Lee 42, Americus-Sumter 40

Pelham 42, Randolph-Clay 6

McIntosh 28, Northside 33 (Thursday)

Troup County 49, Kendrick 0 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Dothan 13, Central 49

Smiths Station 14, Auburn 45

Russell County 0, Eufaula 45

Beauregard 42, Elmore County 28

Goshen 13, Beulah 42

Loachapoka 0, Autaugaville 14

Fayetteville 14, LaFayette 21

Lanett 61, Randolph County 20

Lee-Scott 18, Hooper 35

Macon-East Montgomery Academy 6, Chambers Academy 47

Edgewood 35, Springwood 19

Banks Academy 16, Lakeside 12

